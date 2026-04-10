Sinopec Launches Global Bunkering Business Centre

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Sinopec

China’s Sinopec has launched what it says is the country’s first global bunkering business centre, aimed at expanding its international marine fuel offering.

“ Sinopec is positioning the centre as part of a broader push to strengthen its international bunkering footprint

The centre, operated by Sinopec Fuel Oil Company, is designed to provide a single point of contact for shipowners covering enquiry, pricing, supply, contract execution and post-delivery support.

The company said the model is built around dedicated client managers supported by centralised operations and analytics teams, with 24/7 coverage across its global supply network.

Sinopec is positioning the centre as part of a broader push to strengthen its international bunkering footprint, leveraging its refining and logistics network to offer integrated fuel supply services.

The offering includes conventional fuels as well as alternative marine energy products such as biofuels, LNG and methanol, in line with growing interest in lower-carbon fuels.

Sinopec said the platform will support further expansion in alternative fuels and enhance service standardisation across its bunkering operations.