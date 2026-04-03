CMA CGM Takes Delivery of Methanol-Fuelled Boxship in South Korea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The CMA CGM Silver. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container shipping firm CMA CGM has taken delivery of a container ship capable of running on methanol propulsion.

The 13,000 TEU vessel, CMA CGM Silver, was officially named in South Korea, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The vessel will operate on the route between Asia and the East Coast of South America.

CMA CGM has been expanding its methanol-fuelled fleet. Last month, CMA CGM took delivery of a 15,000 TEU container ship, CMA CGM Carmen.

The container segment has led orders for methanol-fuelled newbuilds. With a growing number of methanol-powered boxships on order, ports will need to scale up the availability of green methanol quickly to meet the resulting surge in demand.