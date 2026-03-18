CMA CGM Takes Delivery of Methanol-Fuelled Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The newest addition to the fleet is a dual-fuel methanol vessel with a capacity of 15,000 TEU. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French shipping company CMA CGM has added another dual-fuel methanol container ship to its fleet.

The 15,000 TEU capacity vessel, CMA CGM Carmen, was officially named in a ceremony in China, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The vessel has been built by CSSC Jiangnan Shipyard.

CMA CGM is expanding its methanol-fuelled fleet. Last month, CMA CGM took delivery of a 13,000 TEU container ship, CMA CGM Osmium, in South Korea.

The container segment has led orders for methanol-fuelled newbuilds. With a growing number of methanol-powered boxships on order, ports will need to scale up the availability of green methanol quickly to meet the resulting surge in demand.