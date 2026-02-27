CMA CGM Names New Dual-Fuel Methanol Boxship in South Korea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dual-fuel methanol container ship will operate on the carrier’s Asia-Mexico service. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container shipping company CMA CGM has added another dual-fuel methanol container ship to its fleet.

The 13,000 TEU container ship, CMA CGM Osmium, was named during a ceremony in South Korea, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The vessel will be deployed on its M2X service connecting Asia and Mexico.

The latest addition forms part of CMA CGM’s broader strategy to expand its methanol-capable fleet.

The company took delivery of two dual-fuel methanol ships last month.

At the same time, CMA CGM continues to diversify its marine fuel portfolio.

Earlier this month, the group confirmed orders for six LNG-fuelled container ships at India’s Cochin Shipyard, underscoring LNG’s ongoing role in its energy transition strategy.