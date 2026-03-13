Elevated Chemical Levels Detected in Some VLSFO Samples in Singapore: Maritec

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company says a few vessels reported operational issues, including piston ring breakage and excessive sludge formation. File Image / Pixabay

A recent advisory from testing firm Maritec-Naias has flagged elevated levels of chemical compounds in some VLSFO samples tested in Singapore.

Some bunker samples taken from vessels that bunkered in Singapore in recent months showed elevated concentrations of alkylresorcinols and phenolic compounds, the firm said in an emailed update on Friday.

Seven cases detected alkylresorcinols in the range of 3,000-17,000 PPM, while six cases found phenolic compounds at levels of 2,000-3,000 PPM.

All the fuels tested were VLSFO.

Maritec-Naias said the presence of these compounds can increase fuel acidity and reduce fuel stability.

Some vessels reported operational issues including piston ring breakage, excessive sludge formation in purifiers and increased wear of fuel pumps.

The compounds were identified using gas chromatography–mass spectrometry (GC-MS) testing.

The company noted that a possible source of the alkylresorcinols could be non-petroleum cutter stock such as Estonian shale oil.

“Due to the high levels of these chemical compounds the fuel does not meet the general requirement and is considered as off-spec fuel as per clause 5 of ISO8217 and MARPOL Annex VI regulation 18,” it said.

Maritec-Naias advised ship operators to closely monitor fuel systems and avoid blending the affected fuel with other marine fuels.