Fujairah February Bunker Sales Down 13.5% On the Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone / S&P Global Commodity Insights

February bunker sales totalled 549,765 m3

VLSFO sales down 4.5% on the year

HSFO sales rose 3.1% on the year

LSMGO sales up 30.9%

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah dropped to a multi-month low in the shorter month of February.

Fujairah's total sales, excluding lubricants, totalled 549,765 m3 in February, according to data released by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and S&P Global Commodity Insights this week.

The February bunker sales volume was down 1% year-on-year and 13.5% from the previous month of January.

“ HSFO accounted for 26.7% of total February bunker sales

Fujairah bunker sales are likely to fall further in March amid the Middle East war, which has significantly impacted bunker demand in the third-largest marine fuels location.

Sales of 180 CST VLSFO in February dropped by 40% on the year to 421 m3 and down by 65.7% from January’s.

380 CST VLSFO sales dropped by 4.5% on the year to 365,258 m3 in February and 0.8% from January volumes.

Meanwhile, 380 CST HSFO sales increased by 3.1% on the year to 146,989 m3, but were 35.6% down from January.

HSFO accounted for 26.7% of total February bunker sales, up slightly from 25.7% a year ago.

LSMGO sales jumped by 30.9% on the year to 36,888 m3.

Fujairah's average VLSFO price in February was $489.5/mt, down from $564/mt a year ago.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was $518.5/mt in February, down from $595/mt a year ago.