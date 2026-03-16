South Korea Passes Bill to Accelerate Green Shipping Corridors

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bill requires a five-year master plan for green shipping corridors. File Image / Pixabay

South Korea’s National Assembly has passed the Green Shipping Corridor Support Act, establishing a legal framework to support the development of low-emission shipping routes and related port infrastructure.

The legislation aims to accelerate efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the maritime sector, which accounts for roughly 3% of global emissions, as per the bill approved on Thursday.

The law requires the South Korean Minister of Oceans and Fisheries to develop a five-year master plan for green shipping corridor development and establishes a Green Shipping Corridor Support Council to coordinate policy and implementation.

The act also provides a legal basis for research and development, workforce training, international cooperation and financial support to help expand green vessel operations and supporting infrastructure.

However, Seoul-based climate policy group Solutions for Our Climate (SFOC) warned that the final version of the law broadened the definition of 'green vessels' to include low-carbon fuels, which it said could risk prolonging reliance on fuels such as LNG and bio-LNG rather than accelerating a shift to zero-carbon maritime energy solutions.