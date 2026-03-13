Ship Management Firm Wallem Selects OceanScore for EU ETS and FuelEU Compliance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Leo Grayson, Head of Commercial – APAC at OceanScore, Maren Moxom, Group Chief Financial Officer at Wallem. Image Credit: OceanScore

Hong Kong-based ship management firm Wallem Group has selected maritime emissions management firm OceanScore to support the commercial management of emissions compliance across its managed fleet.

Wallem will use OceanScore’s compliance manager to handle obligations under the EU Emissions Trading System and FuelEU Maritime for vessels in its fleet trading to the EU, OceanScore said in an email statement on Thursday.

The service also includes access to OceanScore’s FuelEU pooling marketplace.

The pooling mechanism allows shipping companies to comply with the FuelEU regulation by selling their surplus carbon reduction to others.

Wallem joins other ship management companies working with OceanScore, including Anglo-Eastern, V.Group, V-Ships and Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel.

“Managing EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime across a diverse fleet requires clear workflows and dependable data,” Maren Moxom, Group Chief Financial Officer at Wallem, said.

OceanScore says it supports more than 100 customers and over 2,500 vessels globally.

The company announced earlier this year that it has reached $5 million in annual recurring revenue.