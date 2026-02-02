OceanScore Reaches $5 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Albrecht Grell and Ralf Garrn, Managing Directors at OceanScore. Image Credit: OceanScore

Maritime emissions management firm OceanScore has reached $5 million in annual recurring revenue.

The figure reflects increasing demand from shipowners, managers, ports and financial institutions for data-driven systems to manage the commercial impact of emissions regulations, it said in an email statement on Monday.

The company added that the growth has been driven by a shift in the market as emissions compliance moves beyond reporting and into daily commercial execution.

As the EU Emissions Trading System and FuelEU Maritime enter operational phases, shipping companies face growing exposure around cost allocation, invoicing, forecasting and pooling decisions.

OceanScore said it now works with more than 100 customers and supports compliance workflows for over 2,500 vessels globally. Its tools are used to automate processes, improve transparency and support commercial decision-making.

"Reaching USD 5 million ARR is not a finish line," Albrecht Grell, Managing Director of OceanScore, said.

"It confirms that emissions compliance has become a commercial discipline in shipping."

Following the milestone, the company has stepped up investment in product development and regional expansion, including preparation for the UK Emissions Trading Scheme, the launch of a FuelEU pooling marketplace, and the expansion of its presence in Asia.