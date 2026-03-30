Belgian Trading & Bunkering Offers DMA 0.89 Gasoil Grade in ARA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deliveries will be via trucks. Image Credit: BTB

Marine fuel supplier Belgian Trading & Bunkering BV (BTB) has introduced a DMA gasoil grade with a maximum density of 0.89, supplied by truck to seagoing vessels in the ARA region.

The move strengthens its supply offering and underscores its focus on maintaining reliable and flexible service in a changing market, BTB said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Established in 1996, the company supplies MGO to ships in Antwerp and the wider ARA hub.

“This addition strengthens our range and reflects our commitment to reliable supply and responsive service in a dynamic market, the company said.

“As always, we remain focused on quality, flexibility, and supporting our clients where it matters most.”