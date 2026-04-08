Solvang Adds Two Carbon Capture-Ready Vessels to Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessels are suitable for fitting with an onboard carbon capture system. Image Credit: Solvang

Norwegian shipping firm Solvang has taken delivery of two very large gas carriers (VLGCs) suitable for being fitted with an onboard carbon capture system.

A third vessel is expected to be delivered later this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The three ships, Clipper Guardian, Clipper Galiot, and Clipper Galleon, were named in a ceremony at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea last month.

The company already has operational experience with onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS), having retrofitted its vessel Clipper Eris with the system last year.

Carbon capture technology enables CO2 emissions from a ship’s exhaust to be captured and stored onboard for discharge ashore.