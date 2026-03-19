Solvang Names Three Carbon Capture-Ready VLGCs in South Korea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessels are suitable for fitting with an onboard carbon capture system. Image Credit: Solvang

Norwegian shipping firm Solvang has taken delivery of three very large gas carriers (VLGCs) suitable to be fitted with an onboard carbon capture system.

The three ships, Clipper Guardian, Clipper Galiot, and Clipper Galleon, were named in a ceremony at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

They are the first of seven 88,000 cbm VLGCs being built by the shipbuilder for Solvang.

The company already has operational experience with onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS), having retrofitted its vessel Clipper Eris with the system last year.

Carbon capture technology enables CO2 emissions from a ship’s exhaust to be captured and stored onboard for discharge ashore.

The system can be installed on the existing fleet, helping reduce emissions.