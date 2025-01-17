Solvang to Trial World-First Carbon Capture Tech on Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Clipper Eris will be the world’s first ship equipped with onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS) system. Image Credit / Solvang

Norwegian shipping firm Solvang has announced that its vessel, Clipper Eris, is now fully equipped with onboard carbon capture technology and is ready to begin trials.

The Clipper Eris will be the world's first ship equipped with onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS) system, Solvang said in a statement on its website.

Over the past few months, the vessel underwent retrofitting to integrate carbon capture systems.

Solvang, along with engine manufacturers Wärtsilä and MAN Energy Solutions, and the research institute SINTEF, have collaborated for the pilot project. The vessel is currently in Seatrium Admiralty Yard in Singapore, where it will be handed over for trials.

"Onboard carbon capture combined with existing cleaning technology is a significant shortcut to decarbonization of the world's deep-sea fleet. This stands out as one of the more promising solutions for future vessels," Edvin Endresen, CEO of Solvang, said.

Carbon capture technology is designed in a way to capture and store CO2 emissions directly from a ship's exhaust gases.

The captured CO2 is stored onboard tanks for disposal onshore.

Solvang says that seven of its other vessels currently under construction are designed with OCCS integration in mind.