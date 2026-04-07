James Fisher Takes Delivery of LNG Dual-Fuel Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is equipped with a dual-fuel engine from Wartsila. Image Credit: James Fisher

Shipping firm James Fisher has taken delivery of an LNG dual-fuel chemical & product tanker designed by FKAB Marine Design.

The 6,000 DWT vessel with a cargo capacity of 4,500 m3 has been built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) Dingheng, FKAB said in a statement on its website on April 2.

The vessel is equipped with a dual-fuel engine from Wartsila capable of running on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

“Propulsion is provided by a Wärtsilä 25 four-stroke LNG/LBG dual fuel engine able to run as aux engine during cargo discharging and other low load cases in harbour mode by using skip‐firing mode,” FKAB said.