FEATURED VIDEO: Moeve & NYK Trading Discuss their Joint Journey with Second-Generation Biofuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Moeve - Samir Fernández:

Good morning. We’re here at the Moeve headquarters to discuss our joint journey with second-generation biofuels. You represent NYK Trading— how do operations look so far?

NYK Trading- Shinji Umehara:

Thank you. As a proud member of the NYK Group, NYK Trading is fully committed to making the NYK Decarbonization Story a reality. We are doing everything within our division’s capacity to help the company achieve its goals. One example is the acquisition of approximately 11KT of VLSFO24 at Las Palmas and Algeciras. Using Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) with 24% FAME as a second-generation biofuel represents a meaningful step forward in our shared commitment to sustainability, contributing to an 18% reduction in emissions.

Moeve- Samir Fernández:

Absolutely. Some of the deliveries were also carried out using a hybrid barge powered by HVO, further reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and low-emission logistics solutions while supplying to customers' vessels. Second-generation biofuels offer an immediate pathway to decarbonizing shipping. What would you say are the key benefits of using them?

NYK Trading- Shinji Umehara:

Biofuels help shipping companies achieve their reduction goals of scope 1 and scope 2 emissions. There are three key benefits to using second-generation biofuels.

First, they can be used in existing vessels that run on heavy fuel oil, so there’s no need for any modifications to the ship. That makes them a very practical and powerful transitional solution as shipping industry moves toward zero-emission alternatives.

Second, these biofuels can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% over their lifecycle compared to conventional fossil fuels. By promoting decarbonization in maritime transport, we’re also helping our customers reduce emissions across their entire supply chains.

And third, they’re already available in most ports across the Iberian Peninsula—including Las Palmas and Algeciras—so we can ensure a reliable and scalable supply for our customers."

Moeve- Samir Fernández

How does this fit with regulations like the EU initiatives?

NYK Trading- Shinji Umehara:

Of course. Second-generation biofuels help the shipping industry stay ahead of international and regional decarbonization targets. Through the FuelEU Maritime Regulation and the inclusion of the sector in the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), Europe is a carbon-regulated zone where marine fuels must gradually reduce their carbon intensity—from –2% in 2025 to –80% by 2050.

Moeve- Samir Fernández:

How important is having a clear decarbonisation goal, and how much does teamwork between suppliers, traders, ports and shipowners matter?

NYK Trading- Shinji Umehara:

It’s essential. A clear decarbonization goal sets priorities and timelines, but teamwork makes it real. At the NYK Group, we’ve set an extremely ambitious target of reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to 2021.

Achieving this goal requires more than just applying available technologies—it demands a collective effort across the entire value chain. When suppliers, traders, barge operators, ports, and shipowners move in the same direction, we can accelerate innovation and co-create solutions that drive the fuel transition forward.

Moeve- Samir Fernández:

Thank you. We look forward to continuing this journey together, navigating toward the decarbonization of maritime transport.