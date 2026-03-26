Alkagesta Signs Antwerp Biofuel Storage Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm manages close to 700,000 m3 of storage capacity. File Image / Pixabay

Malta-based commodity trading firm Alkagesta has secured a multi-year lease for biofuel storage at the Pantank terminal in Antwerp, expanding its European capacity.

The agreement is expected to support higher flows of feedstock and biodiesel into Europe, the firm said in an email statement on Wednesday.

It follows the firm’s recent entry into jet fuel supply in Northwest Europe via the NATO pipeline.

While it remains unclear whether the Antwerp facility will directly serve the marine biofuel market, Alkagesta is already active in bunkering.

In 2025, the company announced plans to supply ULSFO across the Central and Eastern Mediterranean in response to the region’s new emission control area (ECA).

It has also established a dedicated biofuel trading desk in Geneva and secured storage capacity at the Horizon terminal in Singapore.

Alkagesta said it manages close to 700,000 m3 of storage capacity across Europe, particularly in the Mediterranean.

“The Antwerp deal will see the company handle vessel, truck, and container movements for biofuel products, enhancing Alkagesta’s ability to manage and deliver across the supply chain."