Grimaldi Takes Delivery of Ninth Ammonia-Ready Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship will embark on its first voyage along the Asia-Europe route. Image Credit: Grimaldi

Italian shipowner Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of its ninth pure car and truck carrier suitable for conversion to ammonia propulsion.

The 9,241 CEU capacity ship, Grande Seoul, has been built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, the company said in its LinkedIn post on Friday.

“Key features include a state-of-the-art electronic engine, RINA’s 'Ammonia Ready' certification, and shore power capability during port stays,” Grimaldi said.

Its ‘ammonia-ready’ notation means the vessel has been designed to allow future conversion to run on ammonia propulsion.

Several ships have been ordered and delivered with ammonia-ready or methanol-ready classifications as shipowners hedge against future fuel transitions; actual conversions to run on these fuels remain limited across the global fleet.

The vessel will begin its maiden voyage on the Asia-Europe route, departing from Shanghai (Taicang) bound for Antwerp, Portbury and Vigo.