EcoNavis to Develop Enhanced Rotor Sail to Improve Wind Propulsion Efficiency

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new rotor sail design can boost thrust and cut power use. Image Credit: EcoNavis

Maritime technology firm EcosNavis Solutions is developing an improved flettner rotor sail to make wind-assisted propulsion more effective for ships.

Its Eco Rotor Sail adds a small fixed tail behind the spinning cylinder to improve airflow, the firm said in an email statement on Tuesday.

This helps generate more thrust, use less power, and work efficiently across a wider range of wind directions.

Traditional Flettner rotors are gaining interest again as shipowners look to cut bunker fuel use and emissions, but they work best only in certain wind conditions.

EcosNavis says its design reduces this limitation, making performance more consistent.

Early simulations show up to a 10% increase in thrust and a 5% drop in torque.

The £265,000 project has received £100,000 in funding from Scottish Enterprise.