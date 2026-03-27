Malaysia Detains Two Tankers Over Suspected Illegal Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

750 mt of bunker fuel was transferred in an STS operation. Image Credit: MMEA

Malaysian authorities have detained two tankers suspected of illegal bunkering off Perak.

The vessels were intercepted at around 8:00 PM local time on Monday, about 11 nautical miles east of Pulau Jarak, during a joint operation, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a social media post on Tuesday.

During inspections, it was found that the tankers were allegedly conducting unauthorised ship-to-ship transfer of bunker fuel and anchoring in a restricted area without approval from Malaysia’s Marine Department.

Authorities estimate around 750 mt of MFO had been transferred.

The vessels were ordered to anchor nearby before being escorted to a Marine Police jetty for further investigation.

The case is being probed under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 and related maritime regulations.