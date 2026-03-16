IMO Begins Work on Safety Guidelines for Onboard Battery Energy Storage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The move is part of IMO's wider efforts to support new technologies in shipping. File Image / Pixabay

The IMO has started work on safety guidelines for ships using battery energy storage systems as part of efforts to support new technologies aimed at cutting GHG emissions.

During the 12th session of its Sub-Committee on Ship Systems and Equipment (SSE 12), delegates agreed to begin developing interim guidelines for the safe use of battery energy storage systems onboard ships, DNV said on its website on Friday.

The guidelines will be technology-neutral and aim to support the safe adoption of battery systems in shipping.

The work follows recommendations from the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC), which has been reviewing safety barriers related to alternative fuels and emerging technologies in shipping.

A correspondence group will now advance the work and report to the Sub-Committee on Ship Design and Construction at its next session in May 2027.

The SDC sub-committee has already been tasked with preparing draft amendments to SOLAS Regulation II-1/41 to allow batteries to be used as the main source of electrical power and for lighting systems on ships.

The interim guidelines on battery energy storage systems are targeted for completion in 2028.