Orlen Adds Two LNG Carriers to Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessels are equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of operating on both LNG and conventional marine fuels. Image Credit: Orlen

Polish energy firm Orlen has taken delivery of two LNG carriers.

The two vessels, Danuta Siedzikówna-Inka and Rotmistrz Witold Pilecki, were named in a ceremony, the company said in a statement on its website last week.

Each vessel has a capacity of 174,000 m3 and can carry around 70,000 mt of LNG per voyage.

The additions bring Orlen’s LNG fleet to eight vessels.

The vessels are equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of operating on both LNG and conventional marine fuels.

“The vessels incorporate advanced technologies to improve operational efficiency, the company said.

“These include a reliquefaction system, which recovers LNG that evaporates during transit, and integrated power management.”