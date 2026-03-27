HyOrc Joins OnEnergy on Bulgaria Waste-to-Methanol Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The proposed facility aims to produce 38-42 mt/day of methanol. File Image / Pixabay

US-based HyOrc Corporation has signed a binding agreement with Bulgaria’s OnEnergy Group to develop a waste-to-methanol facility.

HyOrc will serve as the technology partner for stage 3 of the project, focused on converting refuse-derived fuel (RDF) into green methanol, the firm said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

The facility is designed to process about 50,000 mt/year of RDF over roughly 330 days, with daily input of around 150-155 mt.

Methanol output is expected at about 38-42 mt/day, subject to final design.

The project is part of a wider waste-to-energy platform aligned with EU goals on decarbonisation, circular economy, and reducing landfill.

HyOrc will also support technical work for funding pathways, including the EU Innovation Fund.

As more dual-fuel methanol vessels enter the global fleet and decarbonisation pressure increases, demand for green methanol is expected to grow, with projects such as this seen as key to supporting future marine fuel supply.