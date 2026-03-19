UKMTO Reports Vessel Attack Off Qatar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident was reported at 4 nautical miles east of Ras Laffan. Image Credit: UKMTO

A vessel has reportedly been struck by an unknown projectile off Qatar early this morning, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident was reported at 4 nautical miles east of Ras Laffan at 01:30 UTC on Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a social media post on Thursday.

“It has been reported to UKMTO that a vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile, it said.

“All crew are reported safe and well.”

Crude futures jumped after Israeli and US forces carried out strikes on the South Pars gas field in Iran on Wednesday.

Following this incident, the Iranian forces carried out retaliatory strikes on QatarEnergy’s energy facilities, causing fire.

“In addition to the previous attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City on Wednesday 18 March 2026 that resulted in extensive damage to the Pearl GTL (Gas-to-Liquids) facility, QatarEnergy confirms that in the early hours of Thursday 19 March 2026, several of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities were the subject of missile attacks, causing sizeable fires and extensive further damage,” QatarEnergy said in a social media post on Thursday.