BV Verifies Methane Slip Data for Brittany Ferries LNG-Fuelled Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Methane slip is the unburned methane that escapes into the atmosphere. Image Credit: BV

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has verified methane emissions measurements on four LNG-fuelled vessels operated by ferry company Brittany Ferries.

The vessels, Salamanca, Santona, Saint-Malo and Guillaume de Normandie, can now report actual methane slip values under EU MRV and FuelEU Maritime regulations, replacing default factors, BV said in a press release on Thursday.

Methane slip refers to unburned methane that escapes into the atmosphere during combustion.

While LNG does reduce CO2 emissions, its environmental benefits are partly offset by methane slip, which is a potent greenhouse gas.

For Salamanca, monitoring was conducted over 12 months on the Rosslare-Bilbao and Rosslare-Cherbourg routes. Results showed methane slip significantly below default levels of up to 3.1% referenced in regulations and IMO guidelines.

BV reviewed the required documentation, including engine-specific methane files and onboard exhaust measurements, in line with IMO Resolution MEPC.402(83).

The French flag administration approved the data and issued a statement confirming the verified values.

The move allows Brittany Ferries to use measured emissions data, providing a more accurate basis for compliance as methane slip becomes increasingly important under EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime.