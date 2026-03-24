Holland Shipyards Delivers Hybrid Vessel to Dixstone

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will operate along the West African coast. Image Credit: Holland Shipyards

Holland Shipyards Group has delivered the hybrid offshore support vessel Men Skey to Netherlands-based Dixstone, completing a three-vessel series.

The shipbuilder’s latest delivery follows Men Cren and Men Goe earlier in 2025, with all three vessels set to operate along the West African coast, Holland Shipyards said in an email statement on Tuesday.

The 52 m vessel is designed for shallow water operations, with a maximum draft of 3.5 m.

It features a 73-ton bollard pull, DP0 capability and a 420 m2 working deck for anchor handling, towing and supply duties.

Men Skey is equipped with a hybrid propulsion system combining main engines with an electrically driven azimuth thruster, aimed at improving efficiency in demanding offshore conditions.