GT Wings Wins First Commercial AirWing Wind Propulsion Order

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system will installed during vessel's drydocking. Image Credit: GT Wings

Wind propulsion company GT Wings has secured its first commercial order for its AirWing wind propulsion system from Norway’s Grieg Maritime Group.

The agreement covers the installation of at least two AirWing units on the vessel Star Kirkenes, with installation scheduled during a drydock in late 2026 or early 2027, GT Wings said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The deal also includes an option to roll out the technology across additional K-class vessels.

Grieg selected the AirWing system following an evaluation of wind-assisted propulsion technologies, citing its high thrust output and compact footprint as key advantages for space-constrained vessels.

Wind propulsion systems enable ships to harness wind energy, reducing fuel consumption and emissions without impacting cargo operations.