ZERO44 and Hecla Team Up on FuelEU Pooling Solution

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The companies say the joint solution will help reduce costs, improve transparency and simplify FuelEU compliance. Image Credit: ZERO44

CO2 management firm ZERO44 and compliance services firm Hecla Emissions Management have partnered to offer a combined solution for FuelEU Maritime pooling.

The offering allows shipowners, managers and charterers to manage the full process in one place, from planning and forecasting to trading surplus and meeting compliance requirements, the two firms said in an email statement on Wednesday.

The move comes as the first FuelEU reporting year has ended, with companies facing fewer options to manage compliance gaps.

Pooling with vessels that have surplus is expected to play a bigger role going forward.

ZERO44’s platform helps users track expected surpluses or deficits and assess the cost of different compliance strategies. This allows companies to make more informed decisions before entering the market.

Hecla provides a marketplace where compliance surpluses can be traded. Its system allows surplus to be split, sold or saved for future use, while giving flexibility in how vessels are added to pools.

“ZERO44 has built a highly credible compliance and forecasting platform that gives shipping companies clarity during the course of the monitoring period, which aligns well with Hecla’s approach,” Benjamin Gibson, Director of Hecla Emissions Management, said.