IBIA to Host Members Meeting on Geopolitical Developments and Implications

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The online session on March 26 will explore how global tensions are affecting shipping, trade and bunker markets. Image Credit: IBIA

Industry body IBIA will host a members' meeting to discuss geopolitical developments and their impact on shipping and bunker fuel markets.

The online session will take place on March 26 from 13:30 to 14:45 GMT and is open to members and industry participants, IBIA said in an email statement on Tuesday.

The session will be moderated by IBIA Chair Constantinos Capetanakis and will feature Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, Chief Analyst and Head of Research at Global Risk Management, and Christopher Aversano, Partnership Lead at Wood Mackenzie.

The discussion will examine how geopolitical developments, including conflicts, sanctions and trade disruptions, are influencing marine fuel demand, shipping routes and market risk.

IBIA said the session is aimed at helping industry stakeholders better navigate an increasingly uncertain global environment.

To register, click here.