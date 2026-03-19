Johannes R Richter Departs Molgas After Establishing Marine Division

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Richter joined the firm at the end of 2022. Image Credit: Johannes R Richter

Johannes R Richter, Group Director Marine at Molgas Energy Group, is leaving the company after having established and operationalised the group’s European Marine division.

Richter has taken the decision to leave following a successful tenure at the company over the past three and a half years, he told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

He joined the firm at the end of 2022, spearheading the creation of a centralized Marine team, operating from Madrid and Bergen/Stavanger, to develop LNG and Bio-LNG supply operations across multiple countries and ports in Europe.

Richter was building and leading ship-to-ship, truck-to-ship, and terminal-to-ship operations from the ground up, establishing the processes and team structures required to scale marine logistics across Europe, and significantly expanding supply capabilities through the development of 22 new strategic locations across nine European countries.

"This enabled continuous and flexible delivery across markets, with Multi Truck-to-Ship operations in particular seeing substantial growth, while supporting the expansion of the Group’s customer base across the international shipping sector and a wide range of vessel types," he said.

Additionally, he played a central role in coordinating and integrating established marine businesses as part of the Group’s acquisition strategy, including the Marine activities of Gasnor AS - a former Shell company with decades of small-scale LNG infrastructure and bunkering experience in Scandinavia - and the full integration of the Dutch LNG/Bio-LNG bunker supplier Titan Clean Fuels following the Group’s initial stake in 2023.

"These efforts culminated in a cohesive, pan-European marine supply platform, now operating multiple LNG bunker barges, a large fleet of trucks, and several Small-Scale LNG terminals," he said.