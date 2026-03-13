IMO to Discuss Middle East Shipping Impact at Extraordinary Meeting Next Week

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The extraordinary session of the council will take place on March 18-19 in London. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The IMO will hold an Extraordinary Session of its Council on March 18-19 in London to discuss the impact of the situation in the Arabian Sea, the Sea of Oman and the Gulf region on shipping and seafarers.

The meeting was convened following requests from several council members and will focus particularly on developments in and around the Strait of Hormuz, IMO said in a press release on Thursday.

Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of IMO, held briefings with industry organisations and member states earlier this week ahead of the meeting.

He had previously urged all parties to respect freedom of navigation after recent attacks on commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

The IMO Council is the organisation’s executive body and consists of 40 member states elected by the IMO Assembly.

The meeting will be chaired by Victor Jiménez of Spain.

Shipping organisations such as INTERCARGO and the World Shipping Council have raised concerns over the situation in the Middle East and stressed that the safety of seafarers must be the top priority.