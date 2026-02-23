Barbados Begins Work on Green Shipping Corridor Study

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO-backed project will assess routes and policy steps to support zero-emission shipping links. Image Credit: IMO

Barbados has started work on a pre-feasibility study to explore potential green shipping corridors aimed at cutting maritime emissions.

The study, commissioned by the IMO, will examine how the Caribbean state could participate in zero-emission shipping initiatives and what policy, regulatory and infrastructure steps would be required, IMO said in a press release on Friday.

An initial online meeting held on February 12 brought together representatives from the Government of Barbados and national stakeholders, including the Maritime Transport Administration, the Ministry of Tourism and International Transport and Barbados Port Inc.

Funded through the IMO’s Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme, the work builds on earlier support provided under the GreenVoyage2050 programme to help countries develop national action plans on maritime decarbonisation.

The study is set to identify opportunities for Barbados to join green shipping corridor partnerships, shortlist two candidate routes for zero-emission operations and outline a roadmap covering policy and regulatory pathways.

IMO said it will continue working with the Barbadian government and local stakeholders as the project advances. The consultancy Ricardo is supporting the delivery of the study.