Demand Uncertainty Holding Back Hydrogen Terminal Investments: Port of Rotterdam

Uncertainty over future demand is the main factor holding back investments in terminals designed to import hydrogen carriers such as ammonia, according to a market consultation by the Port of Rotterdam Authority.

The consultation found that both financial and non-financial risks are discouraging companies from committing to import terminals and conversion plants handling hydrogen carriers including ammonia, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Demand uncertainty for renewable energy carriers, linked to unclear policies aimed at stimulating demand, was identified as a key concern.

Companies also highlighted power grid congestion and delays in pipeline infrastructure as major barriers.

The Port Authority said at least nine companies are developing plans for terminals capable of handling hydrogen carriers, with some projects also considering on-site conversion to hydrogen.

“The cost of such a terminal quickly amounts to several hundred million euros, which is why companies want a certain degree of certainty that they can recover their investment,” Port of Rotterdam said.

Most companies expect potential terminals would not become operational until after 2030.

Ammonia is seen as a potential marine fuel for shipping decarbonisation, but adoption is expected to take time as only a limited number of vessels have been ordered.