IMO Secretary-General: Fragmented Responses 'No Longer Sufficient' in Hormuz Crisis

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Arsenio Dominguez is secretary-general of the IMO. Image Credit: IMO

The head of the IMO has called for a unified international response to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that fragmented efforts are no longer sufficient.

All parties must prioritise de-escalation and operational maritime solutions rather than military responses to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General at IMO, said while speaking at a UK-hosted virtual meeting on Thursday.

“Fragmented responses are no longer sufficient to resolve this crisis, he said.

“What is urgently required is diplomatic engagement, practical and neutral solutions, and coordinated international action.”

“ What is urgently required is diplomatic engagement

Since February 28, IMO has confirmed 21 attacks on commercial shipping, with 10 seafarers killed and several injured.

Around 20,000 crew remain stranded in the Persian Gulf.

The virtual meeting saw foreign ministers from over 40 countries.

IMO is advancing a framework to enable safe evacuation and crew changes, while working with governments, industry and UN partners to support seafarers and stabilise maritime operations.

Iran continues to maintain an aggressive posture in the Hormuz, with reports that only approved or friendly vessels are being allowed passage.

Last month, a proposal was put forward by Bahrain, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore and the UAE to the IMO to establish a provisional safe maritime corridor to help ships and seafarers exit high-risk areas in the Gulf amid escalating security concerns.