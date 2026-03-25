China's Yangpu Port Sees Jump in Bunker Volumes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port has completed 199 bonded bunkering operations. File Image / Pixabay

China’s Yangpu Port has seen a rise in bonded bunkering activity since new customs rules were introduced at the Hainan Free Trade Port on December 18, 2025.

Since the policy took effect, the port has completed 199 bonded bunkering operations, supplying a total of 94,600 mt as of March 20, according to a report published by state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) on Saturday.

This represents year-on-year increases of 27.56% in operations and 37.50% in volume.

Authorities say policy changes have significantly improved the port’s competitiveness.

Bunkering at Yangpu can reduce fuel costs by around 15% to 20%, while allowing bunkering at outer anchorages further lowers operating expenses for shipowners.