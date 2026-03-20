Hapag-Lloyd Ships Cut Fuel Use By 5% After Engine Optimisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The upgrades were carried out on two Hapag-Lloyd 14,000 TEU capacity container ships. Image Credit: Accelleron

Accelleron and HD Hyundai Marine Solution have delivered bunker fuel savings of more than 10 g/kWh equivalent to 5%, on two Hapag-Lloyd container ships following engine optimisation work.

The upgrades were carried out on the 14,000 TEU capacity ships, Basle Express and Essen Express, technology firm Accelleron said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The optimisation focused on main engine tuning and turbocharger modifications to improve efficiency at lower loads.

As ships increasingly operate below design speed to meet efficiency rules and limit carbon costs, the optimisation ensures engines perform efficiently in these conditions.

The vessels had already undergone hull and propeller retrofits to reduce power demand.

The project was completed within four weeks and included engine adjustments and turbocharger cut-out functionality to boost part-load performance.

Following positive results from sea trials and operations, Hapag-Lloyd will extend the solution to the remaining eight vessels in its Dortmund Express-class fleet.