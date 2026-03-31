Cosco Shipping Takes Delivery of Methanol-Ready Bulk Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 80,000 DWT vessel, Guo Yun Hai. Image Credit: Cosco

Chinese shipping firm Cosco Shipping has taken delivery of a multi-purpose grain carrier suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion.

The 80,000 DWT vessel, Guo Yun Hai, is designed to carry large quantities of grain and other cargo, the firm said in a social media post on Monday.

“Our 80,000 dwt multi-purpose grain carrier, GUO YUN HAI, has been successfully named and delivered, boasting standout strengths in professionalism, broad cargo adaptability, efficiency, and eco-friendly design,” it said in the post.

Several shipowners have ordered ships suitable to allow future conversion to methanol propulsion.

However, most of those vessels delivered are yet to be retrofitted for methanol use, reflecting the industry’s cautious approach to alternative fuel adoption.