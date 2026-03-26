Laskaridis Explores Wind Propulsion Use Across Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The agreement was signed in Athens last week. Image Credit: Bound4blue

Greece-based Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd. has launched a joint development project with wind propulsion firm Bound4blue and Bureau Veritas to evaluate wind propulsion across its fleet.

The companies will assess the use of Bound4blue’s eSAIL suction sail technology based on real operational data, supported by independent validation, Bound4blue said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The project follows the installation of suction sails onboard the vessel Polydefkis.

“We’re looking forward to working with Laskaridis Shipping and Bureau Veritas to define how suction sails can be integrated across their fleet. Wind propulsion is a practical way to reduce fuel consumption and emissions,” Henning Steffen, Sales Director Europe at Bound4blue, said.

Wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS) harness wind power to generate forward thrust, reducing reliance on engine power and consequently lowering the vessel's bunker fuel consumption.

Further details on the project are expected in the coming months.