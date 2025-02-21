Chimbusco Pan Nation Executes Largest Biofuel Supply in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chimbusco Pan Nation supplied a total of 46,450 mt of biofuel blends in Hong Kong in 2024. Image Credit: CPN

On Wednesday, marine fuel supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical delivered about 5,500 mt of marine biofuel B24-VLSFO to a container ship in Hong Kong.

This marks the biggest biofuel bunker stem ever delivered in Hong Kong, and it is also larger than any seen at all Chinese ports, Chimbusco Pan Nation said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The marine biofuel was supplied to the 9,572 TEU container ship Xin Los Angeles, operated by Cosco Shipping. The blend consisted of 76% VLSFO and 24% biocomponent.

In 2024, Chimbusco Pan Nation supplied a total of 46,450 mt of biofuel blends in Hong Kong, a significant increase from just 1,650 mt the previous year. This accounted for over 96% of Hong Kong's biofuel bunker market.

"This milestone highlights our logistics expertise and supply chain management capabilities, reaffirming our position as a leading biofuel supplier in the Greater China region," the company said in the post.