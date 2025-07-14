Lloyd's Register First to Gain UK Approval for Certifying Remotely Operated Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lloyd’s Register becomes the first body approved to certify unmanned vessels under new UK workboat safety rules. File Image / Pixabay

Lloyd's Register (LR) has become the first certifying authority authorised by the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) to certify remotely operated and unmanned vessels (ROUVs) under the Workboat Code Edition 3 (WBC3).

With this approval, LR can now offer full certification services for ROUVs, complementing its existing unmanned marine systems code, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

WBC3 is a UK rulebook that sets safety standards for small commercial vessels under 24 m, including remote-controlled and unmanned ones, operating in UK waters.

The framework requires these vessels to meet strict safety and operational standards and be certified by an approved authority.

"We are committed to supporting clients through the certification process and look forward to granting the first WBC3 certification to an ROUV shortly," Jordan McRuvie, marine & offshore specialist at LR, said.