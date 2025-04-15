Chimbusco Offers B30 in Hong Kong After IMO Eases Carriage Rules

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chimbusco delivering B24 biofuel to a cruise ship in Hong Kong. Image Credit: Chimbusco

Marine fuel supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical announced on Monday that it is ready to supply B30 biofuel blends in Hong Kong.

The move follows an IMO-approved interim guideline at the recent MEPC 83 meeting, allowing conventional bunker tankers to carry blends with up to 30% bio content, up from the previous 25%.

"We could commence B30 bunkering services across Hong Kong's waters," it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Previously, conventional bunker tankers were restricted to biofuel blends with no more than 25% bio content.

As a result, most suppliers had been providing B24 blends, staying below the 25% threshold. For blends above 25%, supply was restricted to IMO Type 2 tankers, a category operated by only a few bunker suppliers.

With the new guidelines, blends above B30 will continue to be supplied using IMO Type 2 tankers.

Chimbusco has been an active biofuel bunker supplier in Hong Kong. Recently, the company delivered 5,500 mt of B24-VLSFO to a container ship in Hong Kong, marking the largest biofuel delivery ever made in the region.

This delivery also surpasses any biofuel supply previously seen in Chinese ports.

The firm delivered a total of 46,450 mt of biofuel blends in Hong Kong in 2024.