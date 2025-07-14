BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices dropped at the end of last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices reaching their lowest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $3.50/mt to $554/mt on Friday, reaching its lowest level since July 7.

The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $5/mt to $464.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $6.50/mt to $779/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.72/bl to $70.36/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $7.50/mt to $523/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2/mt to $518.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $5.50/mt to $516.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $0.50/mt to $496.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.18/bl from the previous session's close at $70.54/bl as of 6:11 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.36/mt rise in bunker prices.