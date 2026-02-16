ABS-Led Report for EMSA Sets Out Ammonia Fuel Safety Guidance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The study sets out risk findings and recommendations to support the safe adoption of ammonia as a marine fuel. File Image / Pixabay

An ABS-led consortium has delivered a new ammonia marine fuel safety report for the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), setting out risk findings and recommendations to support the fuel’s safe uptake in shipping.

The study examines operational risks linked to ammonia-fuelled ships and includes recommendations that build on interim safety guidance from the IMO, classification society ABS said in a press release last week.

Feedback from an industry survey and workshop highlighted the need for a comprehensive understanding of ammonia’s properties to mitigate associated hazards.

“This latest report for EMSA reflects our close collaboration with industry stakeholders and academia to provide critical information to advance the discussions around low- and zero-carbon operations for the future,” Vassilios Kroustallis, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of ABS, said.

“Ammonia will play a key role in the decarbonization of the maritime sector and ports must prepare for bunkering operations to be carried out safely within their jurisdiction,” Josep Sanz-Argent, director of energy transition and sustainability at Fundación Valenciaport, said.

The report was developed by an ABS-led consortium that included the National Technical University of Athens and Fundación Valenciaport.

The report can be viewed here.