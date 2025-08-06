Hefring Marine and Tocaro Blue Partner to Advance Real-Time Vessel Intelligence

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hefring Marine and Tocaro Blue team up to boost vessel safety and performance with smart radar and AI speed guidance. Image Credit: Hefring Marine

Maritime technology firms Hefring Marine and Tocaro Blue have formed a strategic partnership to enhance real-time decision making for manned and unmanned vessels.

The collaboration brings together Tocaro Blue's advanced Radar perception technology with Hefring's Intelligent Marine Assistance System (IMAS), aiming to boost maritime safety, efficiency and performance, they said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The integrated solution will provide operators with intelligent speed guidance and enhanced situational awareness by combining radar data with predictive analytics.

“ We're creating an entirely new level of maritime intelligence Karl Birgir Björnsson

It will focus on two key areas: real-time impact force awareness to recommend safe speeds, and radar-based collision avoidance for smarter navigation.

"Our IMAS system has already proved its value by helping vessel operators make smarter decisions," Karl Birgir Björnsson, CEO at Hefring Marine, said.

"By combining our capabilities with Tocaro Blue's advanced Radar perception technology, we're not just improving the system, we're creating an entirely new level of maritime intelligence that can anticipate challenges before they become problems."

The solution targets both conventional and autonomous vessel operations.

The companies are inviting maritime operators to become early adopters and help shape the future of smart vessel navigation.