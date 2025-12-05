Anglo-Eastern to Deploy AI Navigation Support on More Than 750 Managed Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Torbjorn Dimblad is the CIO of Anglo-Eastern. Image Credit: Anglo-Eastern

Hong Kong-based ship management firm Anglo-Eastern has signed a deal with Orca AI to deploy its AI-powered navigation and situational platform across more than 750 ships managed by the firm.

This makes Anglo-Eastern a major ship manager to commit to fleetwide adoption of AI-assisted navigation, the two firms said in a joint press release on Thursday.

The system includes the SeaPod digital watchkeeper for enhanced awareness in congested or low-visibility conditions, and FleetView, which gives shoreside teams real-time operational insights.

“By reducing workload and providing alerts and recommendations in critical navigation scenarios, we’re actively driving safety and operational efficiency, alongside key initiatives in upskilling our crews and fostering young talent,” Torbjorn Dimblad, chief information officer of Anglo-Eastern, said.

“Anglo-Eastern is one of the most trusted names in global ship management, known for its operational excellence and people-first approach,” Yarden Gross, Co-founder and CEO of Orca AI, said.