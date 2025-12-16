AYK Energy Secures Repeat Order for Marine Battery System from Mureloil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

AYK Energy has secured a second order from Mureloil to supply a battery system for an 8,000 dwt newbuild tanker. Image Credit: AYK

Marine battery maker AYK Energy has won a second marine battery systems order from Spanish ship owner Mureloil for its newbuild.

Mureloil’s 8,000 DWT tanker, Bahia Beatriz, currently under construction at Astilleros de Murueta, will be fitted with a 4.2 MWh battery system, the firm said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The order follows the successful installation of the same battery system on sister vessel Bahia Candela.

AYK said the two ships will operate with diesel-electric hybrid propulsion, marking one of the early uses of battery systems in the chemical tanker segment.

“The time for marine batteries has come," Chris Kruger, founder of AYK Energy, said.

“Although these vessels are hybrid diesel electric, we are now seeing that the technology is there to go fully electric not just on ferries, OSVs and workboats but also tankers like these.”