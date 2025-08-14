BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Ninth Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped every day for almost two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a ninth consecutive trading session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1/mt to $531/mt on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level since June 3.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $1.50/mt to $454.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $7.50/mt to $745.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.49/bl to $65.63/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $500/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $0.50/mt to $478/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $5.50/mt to $487.50/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $482/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.34/bl from the previous session's close at $65.97/bl as of 7:03 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.56/mt fall in bunker prices.