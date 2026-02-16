Hapag-Lloyd to Merge With ZIM by End of 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd / ZIM

Container line Hapag-Lloyd plans to merge with rival firm ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd by the end of this year.

On Monday afternoon the company announced it had signed a deal to acquire 100% of ZIM's shares, having said the previous day that the two companies were in negotiations.

The combined company will operate a fleet of more than 400 ships with capacity over 3 million TEU.

Hapag-Lloyd is the world's fifth-largest container line with 2.378 million TEU of container capacity, while ZIM is the 10th-largest with 704,450 TEU, according to data from segment specialist Alphaliner. The combined firm would remain slightly behind the fourth-largest container line, COSCO Group, which has 3.592 million TEU of capacity.

The two companies will remain competitors until the closing of the transaction, which is currently expected to happen at the end of 2026.

"ZIM is an excellent partner for Hapag-Lloyd," Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, said in the statement.

"Customers will benefit from a significantly strengthened network on the Transpacific, Intra Asia, Atlantic, Latin America and East Mediterranean.

"We share the same ambitions: exceptional customer service, excellent operational quality, and a commitment to digital innovation – all powered by the expertise and passion of our people worldwide."