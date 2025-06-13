Yokohama Hosts First LNG Bunkering for Japanese Cruise Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel took LNG bunkers for the first time ahead of its debut on July 20. Image Credit: Asuka Cruise

The Asuka III, a cruise ship owned by NYK Cruises, was bunkered with LNG at the Yokohama Port, marking the first LNG bunkering of a cruise ship in Japan.

The bunkering was conducted between June 10-11 at the Osanbashi International Passenger Terminal using four truck tanks, Asuka Cruise said in a statement on Thursday.

The vessel built by German shipbuilder Meyer Werft arrived at Yokohama on June 2.

It is registered in Yokohama, which is one of the leading Japanese cruise ports.

According to Yokohama's Port and Harbour Bureau, a total of 147 cruise calls were made in the port in 2024.

The bunkering was completed in two days and comes ahead of its maiden debut on July 20, 2025.

The cruise ship is equipped with dual-fuel engines, enabling it to run on LNG and conventional marine fuels. It is also capable of connecting to an onshore power supply.