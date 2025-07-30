Equinor Charters LNG Dual-Fuel Crude Carrier from MOL

Norwegian energy firm Equinor has chartered a 309,000-dwt dual-fuel LNG very large crude carrier (VLCC) from Japanese shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL).

MOL's subsidiary, MOL Energia Pte, held the naming ceremony for the vessel, Energia Viking, at the Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering shipyard, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Energia Viking is the first LNG dual-fuel VLCC delivered by the MOL Group and will operate under a charter contract with Equinor.

The vessel features an onboard LNG bunker tank capacity of over 10,000 m3, enabling it to run on LNG for a longer duration.

MOL plans to deploy 90 LNG/methanol-fuelled vessels by 2030. The firm plans to take delivery of more VLCCs in the coming months, of which two more ships will be chartered to Equinor.