Azane Funding Paves Way for Norwegian Ammonia Bunkering Terminals by 2029

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The funding from Enova will help Azane to build three ammonia bunkering terminals in Norway. Image Credit: Azane

Norway's Azane Infrastructure AS has secured government-backed funding to develop ammonia bunkering terminals along the Norwegian coast by 2029.

The firm has been awarded a NOK 442 million ($43.3 million) grant from Enova to support the construction of the three terminals, Azane said in an email statement on Wednesday.

The terminals will be located at Florø, Stavanger and Mongstad, and are intended to support bunkering for future ammonia-fuelled vessels.

"The aim is to have all three terminals fully operational by 2029, ensuring the timely availability of infrastructure to meet the growing demand for green maritime solutions," the company said.

If completed as planned, the facilities would represent the first dedicated ammonia bunkering terminals in Norway and globally.

While the current ammonia-fuelled fleet consists of just three vessels, mainly tugs and offshore supply ships, the fleet is expected to grow by around 45 ships by 2029, driven largely by new gas tanker deliveries, according to classification society DNV data.

The development of bunkering infrastructure could support the adoption of ammonia as a marine fuel.